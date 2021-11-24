5 Reasons Why Mirrorless Cameras Are Better than DSLRs for Portraits

As mirrorless cameras continue to gain in popularity and fewer and fewer new DSLRs are introduced, the question still persists amongst some photographers: which type of camera is the best? Though DSLRs with their noisy, flapping mirrors still have devoted users, many other photographers have moved on to smaller and quieter mirrorless models.

But are mirrorless cameras really that much better for photography just because they feature newer technology? That’s the question pro portrait photographer Miguel Quiles tackles in the below video. And yes, spoiler alert, he thinks mirrorless cameras really are a lot better for portraits than DSLRs.

“Today I’m going to share my top five reasons why I believe mirrorless cameras are better for portrait photography beginners,” Quiles says.

#1 WYSIWYG (What You See Is What You Get)

“With a mirrorless camera, what you see is what you get thanks to a feature called live view,” he explains. “As you make adjustments to your camera settings, you’re able to see what those settings are doing to your image before you press the shutter. This means if the photo doesn’t look the way you want it to look through the viewfinder, you can make changes and see how those adjustments are affecting you image. Doing this is going to save you a ton of time in learning and understanding what adjusting each setting can do.”

#2 New Age Chimping

“Because DSLRs don’t have that WYSIWYG functionality, you end up having to take a photo, pause for a second while you play back the image, only to find that the settings you dialed in did or didn’t give you the results that you wanted. This is commonly referred to as ‘chimping.’ In a portrait session, that moment you take to review your photographs creates this break in the rhythm of your photo shoot. A great feature to mirrorless cameras is thanks to the electronic viewfinder (EVF) you have the ability to do an automatic review of your images after you’ve taken them right in the EVF.”

#3 More Tech!

“Most mirrorless cameras have autofocus points that cover the majority of the viewfinder and the majority of the sensor, which gives you a lot more flexibility with how you compose your images. Many mirrorless camera models also offer truly silent shooting where your camera literally makes no sound when taking a photograph. On my Sony cameras, many of them have NFC or Near Field Communication. Even the hotshoe is more advanced. Sony actually calls it a multi-interface shoe since it does a lot more than what a hotshoe could do on a DSLR.”

#4 No More Microadjusting

“One of the most annoying things that I experienced often when shooting with DSLR cameras and lenses was that the lenses often needed to be microadjusted to get the best performance. With mirrorless cameras this has become a thing of the past. I’ve never had any of my cameras or lenses microadjusted and I’ve been able to shoot with all kinds of camera bodies over the last six years reliably. ”

#5 Faster Shutter & Sync Speeds

“Let’s take a camera like the Sony A9 or A1, for example. You’re actually able to shoot up to 1/32000th shutter speed as opposed to 1/8000th or maybe less on a DSLR. That comes in handy when you want to get that shot at f/1.2 and in you’re in daylight conditions. On the A1 you also have the ability to sync up a flash up to 1/400th of a second, which again helps you when you’re trying to us an off-camera flash outdoors.”

