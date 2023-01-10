The Best Cameras and Lenses of The Year

Five days ago Nikon announced the development of an exciting new prime lens for its Z series full-frame mirrorless cameras. The new Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.2 S (pictured above) is a superfast prime lens perfect for street photography and portraits. And given the track record of 85mm primes for having exquisite optical quality, it’s likely that this new Nikkor will be in the running for “best lens of 2023” by this time next year.

After all, what would a new year be without a bunch of “best of” lists to peruse? Photo editors love nothing more than looking back at the best cameras and lenses of the preceding 12 months and honoring their favorites. To that end our colleagues over at Imaging Resource have compiled reviews of their favorite cameras, primes and zoom lenses, from the best ultra-wide angle to the best pro body. Here’s a look at the highlights, but for the full, in-depth reviews with plenty of hands-on reporting and extensive image galleries, be sure to go straight to the source at imaging-resource.com.