The 8 Best Mirrorless Cameras Under $1000

Does it seem that cameras are getting more and more expensive these days? At the high end, that’s certainly true with some new professional models, such as the Sony A1, topping out at $6500. But there are still plenty of more affordable cameras out there, including a number of high-quality mirrorless models that are currently selling for under $1000.

Our colleagues at Imaging Resource, Digital Photo‘s sister site, have produced an excellent buyer’s guide to “the best mirrorless cameras for under $1000 in 2021.” In the story, Imaging Resource draws on its comprehensive reviews of interchangeable lens cameras to pick out its eight favorites that won’t break the bank.

“When it comes to mirrorless cameras under $1,000, there are many good options nowadays,” Imaging Resource wrote. “These bodies offer a great balance of image quality, compact size and control, all wrapped up in an affordable package.”

Despite their more reasonable price tags, these under-$1K camera bodies have some higher-end features including in-body image stabilization, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and articulating 3-inch LCDs. They’re also light and compact, which makes them great for travel and more discreet for street photography and candid portraits.

And while the sub-$1000 cameras in this guide have resolution that tops out at around 24 megapixels, that’s likely more image detail than you’ll need. More importantly, photo quality, overall, is solid. Here are Imaging Resource‘s eight great mirrorless camera bodies under $1000 with links included to read the full reviews of each one.

Best for a Tight Budget: Canon EOS M50 Mark II ($599)

“The Canon EOS M50 Mark II boasts a 24.2MP APS-C sensor and the EF-M lens mount for compact Canon lenses,” Imaging Resource writes. “At $599, it’s the most affordable camera on our list, and for just 100 bucks more, it comes with a 15-45mm zoom lens as well. The M50 Mark II is also packed with features that make it especially useful for those who want to shoot and share video online: wireless YouTube streaming, vertical video and an HDMI out. It captures UHD 4K at 24p and 1080p HD video, as well as 720p HD at 120fps for slow-motion playback.”

Read Imaging Resource‘s full review of the Canon EOS M50 Mark II here.

Check the price and availability of the Canon EOS M50 Mark II: Adorama | Amazon | B&H

Best Full Frame: Canon EOS RP ($999)

“The Canon EOS RP is compact mirrorless camera with a 26.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor and a $999 price tag. Full-frame sensors, like the one in the Canon RP, make achieving wide angles of view much easier, a boon to landscape shooters and street photographers alike, as well as anyone who relishes buttery smooth bokeh (the quality of the out of focus area of an image) and generally lower noise when shooting at higher ISOs (all else being equal). That low noise/high ISO attribute improves the RP’s image quality indoors, in low light and when shooting at night.”

Read Imaging Resource‘s full review of the Canon EOS RP here.

Check the price and availability of the Canon EOS RP: Adorama | Amazon | B&H