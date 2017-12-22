Top Road-Tested Camera Bags

1. SKB Cases iSeries

From backpacks to cases to messengers, when it comes to camera bags, there isn’t one perfect bag—just the right one for your current photo assignment. Here are five we took on the road.

Rock-solid performance meets protection at an affordable price. Read More…

2. Manfrotto Manhattan Changer-20

The three-way camera bag’s understated design doesn’t indicate how functional it is. Read More…

3. MindShift Gear FirstLight 30L

The outdoor enthusiast-friendly FirstLight is a perfect choice for the photographer on the go. Read More…

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Digital Photo’s 2017 Editors’ Choice Awards Take a look at our picks for the best photographic gear of the last year—from cameras and lenses to software and camera bags and more—and find new imaging tools to help you capture your photography. Read Now…

4. Blackforest Rimo 1 Camera Bag

A luxurious messenger-style camera bag for those fancy occasions, and for going to work, too. Read More…

5. Think Tank Shape Shifter V2.0 Backpack

A great bag for travel whether you’re out shooting for the day or on a longer photo adventure. Read More…