December 22, 2017

Top Road-Tested Camera Bags

By The Editors Of Digital Photo Magazine
Published in Gear
From backpacks to cases to messengers, when it comes to camera bags, there isn’t one perfect bag—just the right one for your current photo assignment. Here are five we took on the road.

1. SKB Cases iSeries

Rock-solid performance meets protection at an affordable price. Read More…

2. Manfrotto Manhattan Changer-20

The three-way camera bag’s understated design doesn’t indicate how functional it is. Read More…

3. MindShift Gear FirstLight 30L

The outdoor enthusiast-friendly FirstLight is a perfect choice for the photographer on the go. Read More…

4. Blackforest Rimo 1 Camera Bag

A luxurious messenger-style camera bag for those fancy occasions, and for going to work, too. Read More…

5. Think Tank Shape Shifter V2.0 Backpack

A great bag for travel whether you’re out shooting for the day or on a longer photo adventure. Read More…

