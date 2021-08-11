The Top 3 Camera Backpacks in 2021

Like a lot of photographers out there, we’re always searching for the perfect photo backpack to schlep our camera gear in. And like a lot of photographers, every time we think we’ve found the ideal camera pack, another one comes along that strikes our fancy.

Well, fortunately for Digital Photo readers, we get to test a lot of photo backpacks and have narrowed down our top three favorite camera packs of 2021. The three backpacks we picked in this guide fit three different price points in our Good, Better, Best format.

So, whether you want something solid but affordable or higher quality and more expensive, we think we’ve got the camera backpack your looking for here. Or at least until the next great photo pack comes along.

Editor’s Note: Good, Better, Best is a product guide series on Digital Photo where we suggest three buying options for our favorite photo gear. A product qualifies as “Good,” if it’s affordable yet still offers decent quality for the price. “Better” means it’s a solid medium-tier choice that we think will appeal to most photographers both on features and price. “Best” are top-tier photography products that offer the pinnacle in quality but also the highest price.

GOOD: Bagsmart Camera Backpack

The Bagsmart Camera backpack looks and feels a lot more expensive than it really is. Selling for just $66 on Amazon, this handsome photo pack is made of durable and waterproof canvas and includes a rain cover. It’s a fairly large capacity backpack that provides enough room for a DSLR or mirrorless camera with up to a 70-200mm lens attached, along with 3-5 standard lenses and other camera accessories. Removable padded dividers let you rearrange the camera area however you’d like. The upper storage space is great for stashing clothing or other personal items. There’s even a separate, padded compartment that fits up to a 15-inch laptop with a shock absorbing padded bottom. Meanwhile, the Bagsmart Camera Backpack’s side access design let you grab your camera quickly. Front and inside pockets can hold cables, memory cards and other large accessories. Two large side pockets are great for water bottles or even a tripod. Despite the bag’s low price, designers didn’t skimp on comfort: thick back padding, ample shoulder straps and adjustable chest and waist straps create a surprisingly comfortable fit. The Bagsmart Camera Backpack comes in five colors though we like the tasteful Khaki look best.

