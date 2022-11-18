One of the best photo and video editors around, Zoner Photo Studio X (ZPS X) is frequently enhanced with upgrades and still costs only $59 per year. This year’s upgrades are sure to be welcomed by the 100,000+ Zoner users in the U.S (and the millions worldwide). The enhancements include a larger workspace, faster workflow, and RAW image file support for more than 50+ additional cameras. And the frosting on the cake: new features for Zonerama.

Workflow Improvements

Metadata Tokens: You’ll save time and keystrokes with Autofill. You no longer have to manually enter metadata format strings (ISO, date, location, shutter speed, etc.) for previews and batch operations. Just begin typing the information you need and ZPS X will autofill the rest. Of course, you can fine-tune the results according to your needs. Best of all, previously stored format strings are automatically converted to metadata tokens.

Browse in the Develop Module: One of best features of ZPS X has long been the uber-efficient access to Browsing/Editing/Printing/Etc. modes all within one single piece of software. Taking it one step further, the Browser is now available in the Develop module. Users can save time and switch between Editing mode and Browser mode simply by double clicking.

Customized Folder Settings: For greater convenience and efficiency you can now set each folder to sort and filter according to your needs. Create default display settings for the remaining folders.

Full View Workspace for Photos: Now users can utilize their entire monitor when editing photos. In the Full View mode, users can hide anything they feel unnecessary while still accessing all of ZPS X functions, thereby offering an all-new level of customization.

Updated RAW File Processing Support

50+ New Models Added: Zoner Photo Studio X supports all popular full-frame mirrorless cameras, DSLRs and high-end compacts. An ongoing and high-precision process, every newly supported camera model is subjected to rigorous DCP profiling under full spectrum lighting inspected by a spectrophotometer. The result is true-to-life colors when viewed and edited on a calibrated monitor. Watch the Native RAW file support video here.

New DCP Profiles: There are also new DCP profiles that are custom calibrated to the cameras currently supported with incredibly accurate, true tone colors that are a level above the competition. Perfectionists take note.

Zonerama Enhancements

Unlimited Zonerama Storage Free to Zoner Users: Zonerama is the free online gallery for photos and videos that’s hosted by Zoner for the benefit of Zoner Photo Studio X users. There is no cost to the user, and file storage space is unlimited.

Yes, users enjoy unlimited space for photos and video—in their original, uncompressed format. Access to image files is protected with custom privacy and sharing settings. During the spring 2022, Zonerama added a second data center in Florida to provide even faster photo loading.

Share Zonerama Albums: In its latest iteration, Zonerama users can now share albums. This means a user can create a shared album and invite others to contribute their images to the pool. What a great way to share holiday, vacation, and event photos. Like all of Zonerama, albums and images are secure, so you don’t have to worry about strangers invading your privacy.

4K Video and AV1 Format on Zonerama: Zoner has enabled resolution up to 4k and included the new AV1 format for every Zonerama user. Enjoy the best looking videos you can create, store, and share them online—for free.

Zoner Photo Studio X Overview

If you’re not already a Zoner Photo Studio X user, here’s some information you may find useful. Established in 1993, Zoner Inc’s corporate headquarters is located in the Czech Republic and the USA, with additional corporate offices located in North America, Central Europe, and Japan.

The Zoner Photo Studio program is now used by over 100,000 customers in the U.S. and millions worldwide. Last year (2021) ZPS X received two prestigious awards for Best Photo Editing Software from the world renowned TIPA and EISA associations.

Download a fully functional free 30-day trial version and find out for yourself. License for Zoner Photo Studio X is just $59 per year or $5.99 per month.

What Exactly is Zoner Photo Studio X?

Zoner Photo Studio X is an affordably priced but extremely powerful Windows software tool for browsing, managing, enhancing, editing, and printing photo and video files, including Raw format.

Zoner Photo Studio X features five interface modules found as tabs labeled Manager, Develop, Editor, Print and Video. You can conveniently switch from one module to another without leaving the Zoner program. There are flexible workspace layout choices, too. And you can select the Browser view and see all images in a specific folder—without leaving the Photo Studio workspace.

Use ZPS X to edit JPEG and RAW images (including use of Layers and Masks) and perform all cropping, blemish removal, cloning and other photo tricks with ease. The unique retouching brush and the Facial Features tool in the Liquify submenu make portrait enhancement a snap.

Edit video. Turn your photos into a video, a presentation, or a time-lapse without switching software.

Enjoy creative presets. Change a photo’s entire mood with just one click (one of the best-loved features in ZPS X).

Catalog your images for easy organization and retrieval. Browse them by date, shot location, keywords, or folders.

Conclusion

Don’t take our word for it, see for yourself. Download a fully functional free 30-day trial version for Windows PCs and find out for yourself. If you enjoy the experience of processing your images and videos in the Zoner Photo Studio X workspace, you can purchase a license key for just $59 per year or $5.99 per month.