While many holiday articles on photography websites focus on great gift ideas for photographers, I want to focus on an excellent gift idea for photographers to give to their loved ones. Photographers are in a unique position because we have thousands of potential gifts filling our memory cards and hard drives. Printing one of your favorite photos or a specific image meaningful to a friend or family member is a unique and personal gift to give this holiday season.

With a wide range of products, including large wall prints, posters, photo books, framed prints, calendars and more, Saal Digital offers the right product for everyone, whether you’re buying for yourself or someone else.

Saal’s Photo Plaque and Acrylic Displays Are Great Gifts at an Affordable Price

Saal Digital offers products in a wide range of sizes, including the Photo Plaque and the Acrylic Display. These products are great options for gifts. When giving photos as gifts, I prefer smaller prints so that the recipient will easily find a place to put their new gift. It’s not always easy to find a place to display or hang a very large print, whether it’s framed or not. If you want to gift a panoramic photo, you can order a Photo Plaque with Chrome Feet up to 21.7 in. (55 cm) wide. Otherwise, sizes range from 3.9 x 5.9 in. (9.9 x 14.9 cm) to 11.8 x 7.9 in. (29.9 x 20 cm), perfect for desks, coffee tables and book shelves.

The Photo Plaque and Acrylic Display both are purchased with a customizable stand, so they arrive ready to display. The Photo Plaque can come with an acrylic display stand or built-in chrome feet that will show as small metal circles on the front of your print. The Acrylic Display comes with a clear acrylic stand that can be designed as symmetrical or asymmetrical if you want a more modern twist. Both products are available in landscape or portrait orientation, although format options can vary depending on your selection. It’s always nice when you give someone a gift that doesn’t require the recipient to do much work. In this case, it’s as easy as unwrapping their new photo and sliding it into the included stand. There’s no need to drill holes in the wall or fiddle with hanging hardware.

Another reason I opted for these specific products as photo gift ideas is that they won’t break the bank. I went with two 11.8 x 7.9 in. products, and they were each right around $50, which is a fair price. It’s worth noting that these were discounted prices, but the regular price is only about $20 more for each. They also shipped from Germany to the US in about a week, which is impressive, and makes Saal Digital’s offerings a good choice for last-minute gifts.

Product Quality: Great Prints with Impressive Detail and Vibrance

Whether buying prints for yourself or someone else, you always want the best quality. Fortunately, Saal Digital delivers here as well. I opted for the standard acrylic print for each, although you can also opt for brushed metal print, metal print or gallery print (glossy or matte) options. The non-acrylic options add to the cost, ranging from a few extra dollars to around $20 if you get a larger print.

With the acrylic prints, they look excellent. The fine details are sharp, and the colors are accurate to how my photos looked on my monitors. I selected two challenging pictures with a lot of shadow detail to push the printing process to its limit. In the case of both photos, the detail in the dark tones showed nicely in the prints. With the acrylic surface, the colors in the loon photo really popped, too.

As for the overall presentation, I prefer the Acrylic Display product. While the Photo Plaque is nice, the base that comes with the Acrylic Display is more stable, and the clear acrylic border surrounding the print looks sleek and modern.

Summary: Give the Gift of Photography this Holiday Season

Even if you don’t want to opt for the Acrylic Display or Photo Plaque products, Saal Digital has many great gift ideas for everyone on your holiday shopping list, including customized puzzles, tote bags, calendars, key chains, coasters, towels and much more. Whether you want to have a print made for someone to hang on their wall or put on a shelf, there are many options.

I’m delighted with my selections and look forward to giving the gift of photography to friends and family this holiday season.