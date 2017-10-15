Image Information
Description
The sun was getting low on a brilliant, cold January day when I came across this scene in the area known as Park Avenue in Arches National Park in Utah. I underexposed to ensure highlights were captured, and the monochrome treatment contributes to the evening fell. Taken with a Nikkor 18-35mm f/3.5-4.5 AF-S lens and a Nikon D600.
Date
January 23, 2015
Views
21
Likes
0
Country
Region
Town
Gear
NIKON CORPORATION NIKON D600,
One thought on “Three Rocks, Arches National Park”
You can see more of my images on Instagram: @gil.aegerter