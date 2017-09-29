Greetings from Mickey Mouse gailboehm gailboehm Previous Next Report Content Image Information Description Disney World in Florida Date September 21, 2017 Views 29 Likes 0 Country Region Town Gear Apple iPod touch,
One thought on “Greetings from Mickey Mouse”
This beautifully created topiary of Mickey Mouse greets you as you step off the boat to the lovely Contemporary Resort at Disney World. The hotel pool is off to the side of the topiary as well as several fountains. The topiary is surrounded by a variety of lush shrubs and colorful flowers.