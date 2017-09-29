Greetings from Mickey Mouse

Greetings from Mickey Mouse
Disney World in Florida

September 21, 2017
  1. This beautifully created topiary of Mickey Mouse greets you as you step off the boat to the lovely Contemporary Resort at Disney World. The hotel pool is off to the side of the topiary as well as several fountains. The topiary is surrounded by a variety of lush shrubs and colorful flowers.

