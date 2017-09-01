Main Street in a Small Town

gailboehm
Main Street in a Small Town
gailboehm
Date
September 1, 2017
Motorola XT1080,

  1. This scene depicts life in a small town. Although some small towns are modern, they usually have old fashion values and traditions. Norman Rockwell painted these types of towns and their people engaged in every day life. It is reminiscent of a simpler time. I previously submitted a picture titled “A corner table at the bakery” from this same small quaint town.

