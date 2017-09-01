Main Street in a Small Town gailboehm gailboehm Previous Next Report Content Image Information Description Date September 1, 2017 Views 15 Likes 0 Country Region Town Gear Motorola XT1080,
One thought on “Main Street in a Small Town”
This scene depicts life in a small town. Although some small towns are modern, they usually have old fashion values and traditions. Norman Rockwell painted these types of towns and their people engaged in every day life. It is reminiscent of a simpler time. I previously submitted a picture titled “A corner table at the bakery” from this same small quaint town.