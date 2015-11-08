The Gift Shop gailboehm gailboehm Previous Next Report Content Image Information Description Date November 8, 2015 Views 28 Likes 0 Country Region Town Gear Motorola XT1080,
One thought on “The Gift Shop”
This is a fun photo that is light hearted and colorful with a lot of shapes that all come together in a collection of gifts. For me, a gift shop can be a source of inspiration. You never know what gift you are going to come across when you turn the corner of the store. If you’re lucky, you will find that special piece. In addition to being a source of inspiration, there are times when you really need to shop for a special gift. Either way, the gift shop is the place to be for me.