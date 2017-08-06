Image Information
Description
I found this on my windshield. It brought back summertime fun memories of my childhood. My friends and I used to peel these and stick them to our noses to make a parrot nose.
Date
July 29, 2017
Views
61
Likes
0
Country
Region
Town
Gear
Motorola XT1080,
2 thoughts on “Polynose (Samara)”
A samara is sometimes called a key and is often referred to as a wingnut, helicopter or whirlybird, whirligig, or, in the north of England, a spinning jenny. During the autumn months, they are a popular source of amusement for children who enjoy tossing them in the air and watching them spin to the ground. The shape of a samara enables the wind to carry the seed farther away than regular seeds from the parent tree.
This information was taken from the book Best Garden Plants for New Jersey by Lorraine Kiefer and Alison Beck.