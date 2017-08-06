Polynose (Samara)

Polynose (Samara)
I found this on my windshield. It brought back summertime fun memories of my childhood. My friends and I used to peel these and stick them to our noses to make a parrot nose.

July 29, 2017
61
0
Motorola XT1080,

2 thoughts on “Polynose (Samara)

  1. A samara is sometimes called a key and is often referred to as a wingnut, helicopter or whirlybird, whirligig, or, in the north of England, a spinning jenny. During the autumn months, they are a popular source of amusement for children who enjoy tossing them in the air and watching them spin to the ground. The shape of a samara enables the wind to carry the seed farther away than regular seeds from the parent tree.

