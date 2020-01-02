Best New Software of 2019

Best New Budget Video-Editing Software

CyberLink PowerDirector 18 Ultra

If you’re looking to start editing video but don’t have a lot of extra cash, you should give CyberLink PowerDirector 18 Ultra a try. It’s packed with lots of great features, including customizable design tools, content-aware editing and nested video editing. It even gives you the ability to produce dynamic video collages, quickly and easily. The software lets you get access to express layer templates.

Best New Video-Editing Software Update

Adobe After Effects

For Adobe’s April 2019 update of After Effects, users were introduced to a very powerful new tool: You can now remove unwanted objects and clean up shots with Content Aware Fill in After Effects. It’s essentially the same content-aware tool that was first introduced in Photoshop. But for those who want to remove unwanted objects and subjects from a video clip, the software’s advanced algorithm analyzes the background content and uses it to automate the process of removing elements such as logos, shadows, boom mics or moving objects from your video.

Best Photo-Editing Software Update

Adobe Lightroom

One of the benefits of having a cloud-based software suite, like Adobe’s Creative Cloud, is that the company can continually update individual apps or a series of apps to expand features. It can also provide guidance on using those tools. This year, Adobe did both: It released several new features for various versions of Lightroom, as well as Adobe Camera Raw, and it also included new tutorials. One welcome feature that Adobe included in the May update is a new slider called “Texture.” According to Adobe, it’s the first slider it’s added to the app in a few years, and it’s “designed to help either accentuate or smooth medium-sized details such as skin, bark and hair. By isolating only medium-sized details, Texture can smooth skin without affecting pore details (delivering a natural smoothing effect) or accentuate bark or hair without increasing the presence of noise or impacting bokeh.”

Best New Video-Editing Software For Beginners

Corel VideoStudio Ultimate 2019

For those looking to get their feet wet with video-editing software, the Corel 2019 update to its Video Studio software might fit the bill. What Corel did first was look at the build of the software and then went about enhancing its speed and performance. Plus, the new version has a vast array of video-editing shortcuts, a more streamlined timeline, powerful color correction and adjustment tools, and new morph transition effects that let you creatively blend one clip into another. It even comes with some advanced features, like Alpha-channel video export and import, which can be handy when animating lower-third graphics, titles and more.