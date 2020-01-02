Best Accessories of 2019

Best New Travel Case

Think Tank Photo Airport Advantage XT Rolling Camera Case

This lightweight but sturdy roller case from Think Tank was designed to enable traveling photographers to carry the most gear possible on a plane, which is no small feat in this era of new, more restrictive international airline requirements. The Airport Advantage XT Rolling Camera Case allows you to carry two gripped DSLR camera bodies and several lenses inside as well as a 10-inch tablet and up to a 17-inch laptop in the front pocket.

Best New Fluid Heads For Video

Manfrotto Nitrotech 608 and 612

Filmmakers and cinematographers had some powerful accessories to choose from this year. One of the more notable was Manfrotto’s new Nitrotech 608 and 612 fluid heads for video, which have intuitive controls for continuous counterbalance (for constant control despite the tilt degrees) and a fluid drag system control.

Best New Camera Bag

Tenba DNA Series Messenger Bag

The Tenba DNA series of messenger-style camera bags is available in a variety of sizes from 8 to 15 inches in width. But each provides you with an unobtrusive, low-profile look that doesn’t give away the fact that you might be carrying around expensive gear. But these bags also come loaded with features, including Tenba’s signature Whisper Hook closure, for virtually silent opening, Fidlock magnetic clips to further secure the front flap, a quick-access-top zipper that allows you to swap out cameras and lenses on the go, and a body-armor base panel underneath.

Best New Memory Card

SanDisk Extreme 1TB UHS-I SD card

For those who shoot a lot of video or just never offload images from their memory card, this SanDisk memory card might be ideal, since it provides ample capacity for images or video…or both.

Best New Charger

Celestron Elements ThermoCharge 3

Celestron makes this rechargeable hand warmer with a portable power bank, letting you keep warm while you quickly charge one of your devices. The hand warmer and charging functions even work simultaneously.