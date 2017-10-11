Canon EOS Rebel SL2 Hands-On Review

This review is presented by our friend Gordon Laing of CameraLabs.com

The Canon EOS Rebel SL2 (or EOS 200D, as it’s known outside North America), is a compact DSLR aimed at photographers or vloggers buying their first camera with a large sensor and interchangeable lenses. It’s positioned just above Canon’s entry-level DSLR, the Rebel T6 / 1300D, but offers a lot more bang for your buck. You get a smaller body in the choice of three colours, a 24-megapixel APSC sensor with Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF for confident refocusing in live view and movies, a fully articulated touch screen, and WiFi with both NFC and Bluetooth for easy connectivity. The features really come together when filming video, where the industry-leading movie autofocus, flip-screen and microphone input allow you to produce results rivaling more expensive cameras. But don’t discount the presence of Bluetooth, either, which takes care of previously tricky WiFi connections, allowing you to easily remote control the camera with your phone, wirelessly transfer photos for sharing, or tag images with the GPS location. Pack all of this into a small, but comfortable body, and you’ve got a truly compelling option for first-time DSLR buyers. I’ve put together a first-impressions video report below, or you can check out my in-depth Canon EOS 200D / SL2 review.

Gordon Laing is the Editor of cameralabs.com and author of In Camera: Perfect Pictures Straight out of the Camera, a book that embraces the art of JPEG photography with no post-processing. A journalist of over 25 years and keen photographer since childhood, he loves food and travel, and shares his personal work @cameralabs on Instagram and Twitter. Check out his in-depth gear reviews at cameralabs.com, on YouTube or in the Cameralabs Photography Podcast at iTunes.