5 Cameras That Made A Splash In 2017

1. Sony a9

It has been an exciting year for photographers, with the major manufacturers releasing excellent new cameras, from DSLRs to mirrorless to premium compacts.

The Sony a9 is a groundbreaking camera, as it’s the first full-frame mirrorless to surpass the performance (at least in terms of frame rate and AF speed) of the top-end DSLRs. Read More…

2. Fujifilm GFX 50S

Fujifilm aims to leapfrog the competition with its 51.4-megapixel GFX 50S mirrorless medium-format camera. Read More…

3. Nikon D850

With a 45.7-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor with backside illumination, the Nikon D850 is the best Nikon camera in years, and the best DSLR in recent memory. Read More…

4. Canon PowerShot G1 X Mark III

The latest addition to Canon’s premium compact line, the new PowerShot features a 24.3-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor—the largest imaging sensor in a Canon point-and-shoot—and Dual Pixel CMOS AF, both firsts for a Canon point-and-shoot camera. Read More…

5. Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III

Featuring a 16-megapixel Micro Four Thirds sensor and 5-Axis In Body Image Stabilization, the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III is an excellent interchangeable-lens compact that shoots both stills and 4K video. Read More…