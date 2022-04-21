The 6 Best Mirrorless Cameras for Under $2000

Pent-up demand, supply chain issues and inflation may have pushed up the price of digital cameras lately, but you can still get a decent mirrorless camera set-up for a reasonable price. Late last year we shared the eight best mirrorless cameras you can buy for under $1000, now here’s another buying guide with the six best mirrorless cameras for under $2000 if you have a little extra spending power.

Once again, these selections come from our colleagues at Imaging Resource, Digital Photo‘s sister site, which recently posted a comprehensive guide to the “best enthusiast mirrorless cameras for around $2000 in 2022.” While Imaging Resource chose nine enthusiast cameras that range in price of up to $2500 in their story, we’ve whittled down the selections to the under $2K sweet spot.

“If you’re in the market for upgrading your camera, whether you’re someone ready to move up beyond their entry-level camera or you’re a seasoned hobbyist looking to upgrade your kit, let our new recommendation list guide you in your purchasing decisions,” Imaging Resource wrote.

“The Fujifilm X-T4 is amazing on multiple fronts by being both an all-around fantastic camera and an excellent value,” Imaging Resource writes. “The X-T4 hits all the high points of a remarkably versatile enthusiast-level camera: excellent image quality, performance, AF, physical design, and features. What really shocked us, though, was its price. At just $1700, the X-T4 is a lot of camera for the money!”

Read Imaging Resource‘s full review of the Fujifilm X-T4 here.

Check the price and availability of the Fujifilm X-T4: Adorama | Amazon | B&H

Nikon Z6 II ($1996)

“The camera combines classic and comfortable Nikon design, with excellent controls, good grip and a durable, weather-sealed construction. All qualities that we love to see in an enthusiast-class camera. Under the hood, the Z6 II gains a second image processor, which improves AF performance, burst shooting speeds, and better video features, including 4K 60p.Whether you’re a still photographer or a video creator, the Nikon Z6 II is a versatile camera that’s designed to appeal to many types of subjects.”

Read Imaging Resource‘s full review of the Nikon Z6 II here.

Check the price and availability of the Nikon Z6 II: Adorama | Amazon | B&H

Pages: