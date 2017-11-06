Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III Hands-On Review

This review is presented by our friend Gordon Laing of CameraLabs.com

The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III is a compact, friendly, affordable and feature-packed camera that manages to satisfy both beginners and more advanced photographers alike. It may at first glance appear to be a fairly minor refresh over its predecessor, the E-M10 Mark II, but the upgrades greatly enhance what was already a very compelling camera. The Mark III not only gains very respectable 4k video bringing it up-to-date, but now presents its wealth of advanced shooting modes in a much more approachable and accessible manner than previous Olympus bodies.

There’s small tweaks throughout that make the camera easier to use from an overdue cleanup of the menus to a useful button that presents options specific to the mode you’re currently using; but it’s the new AP mode that really transforms the camera’s operation. Previous Olympus cameras weren’t short of advanced shooting capabilities, including silent drive modes, a wealth of long exposure options, focus bracketing and keystone correction, but they were scattered across the user interface and hard to find even for experienced owners. Now on the Mark III the majority are gathered and relocated into the Advanced Photography (AP) mode where they’re presented in much simpler form. Sure, the exposure mode now effectively becomes Program for all of them, but you can still shift to rebalance the shutter and aperture if necessary, and more importantly I believe many more people will find, use and enjoy them.

Meanwhile the things that made the earlier Mark II so good remain present and correct. The body is a triumph of miniaturisation: small but comfortable with excellent tactile controls and surprisingly solid build for the price point. The built-in stabilisation, always a highlight on Olympus bodies, may have been improved on higher-end bodies, but is still remarkably good here, especially when deployed with the new 4k movie mode; engage the additional digital stabilisation and you can briskly walk and still enjoy smooth footage. And while Olympus hasn’t upgraded the viewfinder, screen or Wifi facilities, they’re still competitive at this price point.

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III Video Review

In the video below, Doug Kaye and I discuss everything you need to know about the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III. I also have an audio podcast of this discussion below or you can subscribe to the CameraLabs Podcast at iTunes.