Your Best Shot 2021 2nd Prize Winner Matte Hanna

Congratulations to photographer Matte Hanna for the image, “Super Flower Blood Moon Eclipse,” Second Prize winner of our Your Best Shot 2021 photo contest. Here is the story behind the photo.

“This shot was taken in Bandon, Oregon, during the Super Flower Blood Moon lunar eclipse. I was excited knowing that I would get a full view of the event on the Oregon coast if the skies remained clear, but the weather report was a mixed bag. I had chosen this location in advance for the incredible formations of sea stacks on the Pacific Ocean which helped created an otherworldly landscape and atmosphere.

“I waited through the night until the tide was low enough to walk out onto the sand to the location I had selected and then began to set up for the composition of the moon in eclipse totality over the sea stacks. The skies were becoming partially foggy but stayed just clear enough to capture this image. Minutes after this shot was taken, the Pacific coastal fog and clouds swallowed up the sky leaving no trace of the moon or eclipse.”

–Matte Hanna

