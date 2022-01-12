Your Best Shot 2021 1st Prize Winner Donnie Sexton

Congratulations to photographer Donnie Sexton for the image, “Wild Horses of Cappadocia,” First Prize winner of our Your Best Shot 2021 photo contest. Here is the story behind the photo.

“I was traveling with a small group of photographers in Turkey, September 2021. Our local guide knew of a herd of wild horses near Cappadocia, and we got permission from the owner to photograph the horses on his land. We set up in what we felt was a good position to catch the herd running up and down his field. Three young men on horses were maneuvering the herd back and forth. Several times the herd stampeded towards us in a cloud of dust, but thankfully, they turned away just in time to avoid a train wreck between man and beast.”

–Donnie Sexton

