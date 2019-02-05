Work Smarter, Not Harder, With Social Media

One thing I do regularly is share my photos on social media. Whether it’s Instagram, Twitter or Facebook, I want to do what I can to consistently share the work that I’ve created over the years. For a long time, that meant waking up each morning to select a photo, type out a catchy description and click the Share button. First, I’d take care of my Instagram post. Then, I’d move onto Twitter. Finally, I’d publish my Facebook post.
Doing this day after day began to take its toll, especially related to the amount of time I was spending. These posts started taking up anywhere from one to two hours each day and it quickly became clear that it wouldn’t be sustainable. That’s when I learned about Buffer and the ability to pre-build all of my posts for the week and schedule them to go out on specific days and times. This practice has become an integral part of my strategy, and while I recommend you do research on which service is right for you (because there are several), I hope you see how much time it can save you.