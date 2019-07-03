Where To Research Grants And Residencies

Alliance of Artists Communities: An international directory of residencies hand-picked by the organization.
Art Rabbit: A selection of international open calls and opportunities.
Brooklyn Arts Council (BAC): Lists of residencies and fellowships mostly offered within New York State, with some national opportunities.
Call for Entry (Café): A database of calls for entry (including grants and residencies), as well as a system that manages and allows you to submit applications to calls for entry.
Call For…: A compendium of all kinds of open calls. For residencies, funding, grants, as well as other opportunities, filtered by category.
CEC ArtsLink: International fellowship and residency opportunities.
Community Arts Partnership: An online artists database of residencies within New York State.
Creative Capital: A compilation of residencies, grants and award opportunities.
DutchCulture/TransArtists: International opportunities for creative professionals to temporarily stay and work elsewhere.
Foundation Directory Online: An exhaustive and up-to-date database of fundraising opportunities, accessible with a subscription.
Gophotoawards: A monthly listing of awards, grants and open calls delivered via email.
NYFA (New York Foundation for the Arts): Opportunities for NYC residents as well as those living elsewhere.
PRAXIS Center for Aesthetic Studies: A school website, for helping artists with their career, as well as a source for open calls, grants and residencies.
Res Artis: Worldwide network of artist residencies. Search by upcoming deadlines or peruse their entire list.
Rivet: A search platform comprising calls for art, as well as funding opportunities.
WomenArts: List of funding sources, including emergency grants.
Wooloo: An international listing of open calls, searchable by type (residency, grant, exhibition, etc.) and category (medium of choice)