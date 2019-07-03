Where To Research Grants And Residencies

Part of the challenge of obtaining funding for your work is becoming aware of the opportunities that are out there. It takes a lot of time and research to determine what opportunities are best suited for you and your work. The following websites offer lists or searchable databases of grants and residencies that are currently being offered:

Alliance of Artists Communities: An international directory of residencies hand-picked by the organization.

Art Rabbit: A selection of international open calls and opportunities.

Brooklyn Arts Council (BAC): Lists of residencies and fellowships mostly offered within New York State, with some national opportunities.

Call for Entry (Café): A database of calls for entry (including grants and residencies), as well as a system that manages and allows you to submit applications to calls for entry.

Call For…: A compendium of all kinds of open calls. For residencies, funding, grants, as well as other opportunities, filtered by category.

CEC ArtsLink: International fellowship and residency opportunities.

Community Arts Partnership: An online artists database of residencies within New York State.

Creative Capital: A compilation of residencies, grants and award opportunities.

DutchCulture/TransArtists: International opportunities for creative professionals to temporarily stay and work elsewhere.

Foundation Directory Online: An exhaustive and up-to-date database of fundraising opportunities, accessible with a subscription.

Gophotoawards: A monthly listing of awards, grants and open calls delivered via email.

NYFA (New York Foundation for the Arts): Opportunities for NYC residents as well as those living elsewhere.

PRAXIS Center for Aesthetic Studies: A school website, for helping artists with their career, as well as a source for open calls, grants and residencies.

Res Artis: Worldwide network of artist residencies. Search by upcoming deadlines or peruse their entire list.

Rivet: A search platform comprising calls for art, as well as funding opportunities.

WomenArts: List of funding sources, including emergency grants.

Wooloo: An international listing of open calls, searchable by type (residency, grant, exhibition, etc.) and category (medium of choice)

