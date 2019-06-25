Understanding The Tone Curve

Like many of you, I’ve been an Adobe Lightroom user since the wee early beta days, and I remember how wide-eyed I was when I saw all of the tools built specifically for photographers to use with their images. If you’re like me, you’ve also found which tools in the Develop module you gravitate to the most. I’m a big fan of the Split Toning module and use it all the time. Dehaze, a relatively new addition, also sits high on my list. But there’s one utility that I love more than any other because of how ridiculously powerful it is. That utility is the Tone Curve.

Admittedly, I often skipped right over the Tone Curve module in my early days using Lightroom, mostly because I had no idea how to use it. However, once I took the time to experiment and learn about its versatility and capabilities, I can’t imagine working without it. That’s why I created this video. I want to show you why there’s no reason to skip over the Tone Curve by walking you through how I use it. Give it a view or two and then start playing around with the Tone Curve. The more you do, the quicker you’ll understand how powerful it is. And if you have any questions, just leave them in the comments section.