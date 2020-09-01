“Under The Stars” Photo Challenge Winner Scott Stulberg

By Staff
Published September 1, 2020
Published in Blog

Congratulations to Scott Stulberg for the submission, “The Milky Way Over Acadia National Park,” winner of our Photo Challenge #4: Under The Stars. 

Check out the slideshow with our favorite submissions to this Photo Challenge below.

There’s a new Photo Challenge each month, and it’s free to enter as many photos as you like. It’s a great opportunity to practice photo techniques and share your best shots on a theme—with the possibility of having your work recognized.

The current Photo Challenge is “Striking Silhouettes.” Submit your photos now through September 30.

"The Milky Way Over Acadia National Park" by Scott Stulberg

