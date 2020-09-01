“Under The Stars” Photo Challenge Winner Scott Stulberg

Congratulations to Scott Stulberg for the submission, “The Milky Way Over Acadia National Park,” winner of our Photo Challenge #4: Under The Stars.

Check out the slideshow with our favorite submissions to this Photo Challenge below.

There’s a new Photo Challenge each month, and it’s free to enter as many photos as you like. It’s a great opportunity to practice photo techniques and share your best shots on a theme—with the possibility of having your work recognized.

The current Photo Challenge is “Striking Silhouettes.” Submit your photos now through September 30.