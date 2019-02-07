Three Things I Used To Do In Adobe Lightroom But Would Never Do Today

As I made my 40th trip around the sun last September, I’ve become more keen on the idea of introspection on all aspects of my life, especially photography. I subscribe to the idea that you should never stop learning, and while there are countless sources of inspiration, one that shouldn’t be ignored is your own past and experiences.

I’ve found a wealth of insight simply by taking the time to patiently and objectively review my older work. The practice has yielded some helpful results and inspired me to share this video about some of the tragic ways I used to edit my photos using Adobe Lightroom.