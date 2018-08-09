Today, Leica announced the Leica Elpro 52—a selected Leica M- and TL-lens attachment for macro photography. According to Leica, “The shallow depth of focus opens up new opportunities for incredibly detailed photography while still giving images a soft effect in the out of focus areas.”

The attachment looks compact enough to carry with you on a shoot versus bringing along an actual macro lens. As you’d expect from Leica, the ElPro 52 adhere to their standard focusing and aperture settings.

The Elpro 52 is on sale now for $395 direct from Leica and their dealers. It ships complete with two stepping ring adapters for 46mm and 49mm filter threads, which allow the attachment to be mounted on more than 20 different Leica M- and TL-Lenses. I reviewed the TL2 in 2017 and David Schloss reviewed the M10. What I like about macro photography is the different perspective and taking a creative break from the streets, landscapes and sports I normally shoot.

With the news release, Leica shared macro photos and I’ve included them below. Learn more about macro photography in these 5 Top Guides from our archives.