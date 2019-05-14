The Importance Of Being Prolific

The TNW article also references a book that I have read and highly recommend called Originals by Adam Grant. A common theme that Grant threaded throughout the book as he introduced notable people and how they accomplished greatness was the role of how much they created and the importance of that increased frequency of creation. To quote psychologist and professor Dean Simonton from the book: “On average, creative geniuses aren’t qualitatively better in their fields than their peers, they simply produce a greater volume of work which gives them more variation and a higher chance of originality.”
All of this is to say that there’s a virtue in working to create a lot over anything else. The more you create, the higher your chances are of catching lightning in a bottle. In other words, I’d rather be out there with my camera every day creating something—even if it’s only slightly different than what I created the day before—so long as I’m actively doing it. It stands to reason that, almost invariably, a moment of pure inspiration will strike as a result of my constant acts of creation and I’ll grab that lightning.