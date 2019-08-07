The Cinematic Power Of Little Cameras

On one hand, it’s hard to believe all the creative opportunities that photographers and videographers have with today’s devices, especially with ones that can easily fit in your pocket. Admittedly, I’m a bit obsessed with the DJI Osmo Pocket and have been using it for most of 2019 to film little stock snippets and B-Roll clips. The fact that such a tiny device has a 3-axis gimbal and can record 4K video at 60 fps still boggles my mind.

What’s better is that there are a number of amazing YouTubers out there who have made it a point to push the creative limits of the DJI Osmo Pocket. One of my recent favorites is this video by Josh Yeo from Make.Art.Now., who shares three ultra-cinematic looks using the DJI Osmo Pocket. I can’t wait to give some of these stabilized tricks a shot!