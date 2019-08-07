The Cinematic Power Of Little Cameras

On one hand, it’s hard to believe all the creative opportunities that photographers and videographers have with today’s devices, especially with ones that can easily fit in your pocket. Admittedly, I’m a bit obsessed with the DJI Osmo Pocket and have been using it for most of 2019 to film little stock snippets and B-Roll clips. The fact that such a tiny device has a 3-axis gimbal and can record 4K video at 60 fps still boggles my mind.
What’s better is that there are a number of amazing YouTubers out there who have made it a point to push the creative limits of the DJI Osmo Pocket. One of my recent favorites is this video by Josh Yeo from Make.Art.Now., who shares three ultra-cinematic looks using the DJI Osmo Pocket. I can’t wait to give some of these stabilized tricks a shot!
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are as essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are as essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.