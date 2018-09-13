The Basics Of Infrared Photography

Have you ever played with a camera converted for infrared photography? It’s a lot of fun and can create some totally unique images. In this week’s featured video, we explore the basics using a very old converted Canon 10D. Getting white balance right is totally non-intuitive, and to get the most from your images you have to do some Photoshop work. But it’s totally worth it, and really fun, too! One day I’ll convert a LUMIX mirrorless camera to IR, which is even better since you can see changes in realtime, but for now, check out what you can do with an IR conversion.



