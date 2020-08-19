“Summer Sunsets” Photo Challenge Winner Anca Popa

Congratulations to Anca Popa for the submission, “Martin,” winner of our Photo Challenge #3: Summer Sunsets.

See a slideshow with our favorite submissions to this photo challenge below.

There’s a new Photo Challenge each month, and it’s free to enter as many photos as you like. It’s a great opportunity to practice photo techniques and share your best shots on a theme—with the possibility of having your work recognized. The current Photo Challenge is “Under The Stars.”

Also check out our “10 Questions” interview with Olaf Slaghekke, winner of Photo Challenge #2: Color & Texture.