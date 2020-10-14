“Striking Silhouettes” Photo Challenge Winner Jason Stewart

Congratulations to Jason Stewart for the submission, “Blue Heron in Orange,” winner of our Photo Challenge #5: Striking Silhouettes.

Check out the slideshow with our favorite submissions to this Photo Challenge below.

There’s a new Photo Challenge each month, and it’s free to enter as many photos as you like. It’s a great opportunity to practice photo techniques and share your best shots on a theme—with the possibility of having your work recognized.

The current Photo Challenge is “Fall Color.” Submit your best photos of autumn foliage and landscapes through October 31.