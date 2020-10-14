“Striking Silhouettes” Photo Challenge Winner Jason Stewart

By Staff
Published October 14, 2020
Congratulations to Jason Stewart for the submission, “Blue Heron in Orange,” winner of our Photo Challenge #5: Striking Silhouettes

Check out the slideshow with our favorite submissions to this Photo Challenge below.

There’s a new Photo Challenge each month, and it’s free to enter as many photos as you like. It’s a great opportunity to practice photo techniques and share your best shots on a theme—with the possibility of having your work recognized.

The current Photo Challenge is “Fall Color.” Submit your best photos of autumn foliage and landscapes through October 31.

"Blue Heron in Orange" by Jason Stewart

