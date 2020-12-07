“Stormy Weather” Photo Challenge Winner Jeremy Janus

Published December 7, 2020
Congratulations to Jeremy Janus for his photograph, “Into The Eye of the Storm,” winner of our Photo Challenge #7: Stormy Weather

Check out the slideshow below with our favorite submissions to this Photo Challenge.

There’s a new Photo Challenge each month, and it’s free to enter as many images as you like. It’s a great opportunity to practice photo techniques and share your best shots on a theme—with the possibility of having your work recognized.

The current Photo Challenge is “Black & White.” Submit your best monochrome images that emphasize the subtleties of light and form, now through December 31.

"Into The Eye of the Storm" by Jeremy Janus

