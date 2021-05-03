“Spring Wildflowers” Photo Challenge Winner & Slideshow

By Staff
Published May 3, 2021
Published in Blog

Congratulations to photographer NamHui Anderson for the photograph, “The Glory Of Spring In The Great Smoky Mountain,” winner of our Photo Challenge #12: Spring Wildflowers

Check out the slideshow below with our favorite submissions to this Photo Challenge.

There’s a new Photo Challenge each month, and it’s free to enter as many images as you like. It’s a great opportunity to practice photo techniques and share your best shots on a theme—with the possibility of having your work recognized.

The current Photo Challenge is “Water In Motion.”  Submit your best floral photographs now through May 31.

"The Glory Of Spring In The Great Smoky Mountain" by NamHui Anderson

