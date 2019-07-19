Shooting With The Sony a7R IV Full-frame Mirrorless Camera

This week, Sony made big news by introducing its new 61-megapixel a7R IV full-frame mirrorless camera. To get a sense of what the camera can do, I was able to shoot with the camera for the past two days during several special events Sony hosted around New York City. During the sessions, I was able to capture subjects in various settings and lighting scenarios. To learn more, check out my slideshow below.
Shooting with Sony's a7R IV: Real-Time Eye AF Sony continues to enhance its various autofocus features, including its Eye AF, which allows you to track your subject by having the camera track your subject's eye. Photo by Terry Sullivan