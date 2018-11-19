Save Money On Sony Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras With Great Black Friday Deals At B&H

Historically, HDTVs, gaming systems and audio devices have dominated sales in Black Friday weekend circulars and website listings. However, this year you’ll find more than your average number of great digital-camera deals since it’s been a banner year for new digital camera introductions, particularly at the pro and enthusiast levels.

That’s great news because B&H is offering amazing deals on Sony Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Systems during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. In fact, these sales allow you to buy just the right camera combination, whether that’s a body-only camera without a lens or a camera with a powerful kit lens. And many of the items on sale include free accessories, for added value.

Here’s some of what you’ll find:

Sony Alpha a9 Mirrorless Digital Camera With External Hard Drive And Shoulder Bag Kit, $3,498

Now $1000 off! If you’re looking a full-frame mirrorless camera that has incredible speed, you’ll want to check out this 24.2-megapixel model out. With burst modes of 20 frames per second (that includes full AF tracking and auto exposure), the a9 is a natural for sports and news photographers, but it’s great for shooting weddings and portraits, too. For video, it can capture 4K HD-resolution video. It also has an exceptional OLED electronic viewfinder and touchscreen LCD. And because it’s mirrorless, it can shoot silently with an electronic shutter, which is useful when you don’t want to disturb your subjects. During B&H’s Black Friday sales, not only can you get this camera at the lowest price ever, and you also get a free 5TB external hard drive and a camera shoulder bag.

Sony Alpha a7R III, $2,798

Now $400 off! One of the things that makes this a-series full-frame Sony such an impressive mirrorless camera is that it has both high resolution—42-megapixels—and great speed—it can capture up to 10 frames per second with full exposure and autofocus. And both its mechanical and electronic shutters are capable of the 10 fps rate. For video, it can capture 4K HD-resolution video at 30 fps. During B&H’s Black Friday sales, you can get this camera at the lowest price ever!

Sony Alpha a7R II, $1,598

Now $400 off! During B&H’s Black Friday sales, you can get this Sony camera, the world’s first with a full-frame 42.4-megapixel Exmor R back-illuminated structure CMOS sensor, at the lowest price ever! In addition to its high-resolution 42.4-megapixel sensor, it can capture 4K HD-resolution video, has a top ISO of ISO 102,400 and can fire off burst modes at 5 frames per second. Plus, it includes Sony’s five-axis SteadyShot image stabilization system.

