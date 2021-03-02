“Reflections” Photo Challenge Winner Misong Allsbrook

By Staff
Published March 1, 2021
Published in Blog

Congratulations to Misong Allsbrook for the photograph, “Love In A Wine Glass,” winner of our Photo Challenge #10: Reflections

Check out the slideshow below with our favorite submissions to this Photo Challenge.

There’s a new Photo Challenge each month, and it’s free to enter as many images as you like. It’s a great opportunity to practice photo techniques and share your best shots on a theme—with the possibility of having your work recognized.

The current Photo Challenge is “Catching Action.”  Submit your best sports, wildlife or other action photographs now through March 31.

"Love In A Wine Glass" by Misong Allsbrook

