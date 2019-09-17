ProRes RAW + LUMIX S1H — IT’S OFFICIAL!!

The Panasonic LUMIX S1H is getting ProRes RAW support in early 2020. In conjunction with the Atomos Ninja V, you’ll be able to record up to 5.9K at 29.97 frames per second (aka 30p) or up to Cinema 4K (C4K) or Ultra HD (UHD) at 59.94fps (aka 60p)! This update will be released in early 2020 and is being previewed at IBC in Amsterdam this month.

If you want to know even more about the LUMIX S1H, check out this first look video:

…as well as this live, unedited interview with Panasonic’s Matt Frazer about the S1H: