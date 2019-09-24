Pixel Fodavil C220: Is This LED Light An Aputure 120 Killer?

The Pixel Fodavil C220 is one of the newest LED lights to come after the current YouTube crown holder, the Aputure 120. The Pixel is brighter than the newest Aputure 120 series while still being cheaper than the original. It’s got the Bowens mount, looks (perhaps a little too much) like the Aputure and appears to be well made. But it can’t use a battery and the control panel is on the light, not on the power supply. So, can it beat the Aputure or is it just another cheap clone? Find out more:
