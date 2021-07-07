“Pick A Color” Photo Challenge Winner & Slideshow

Congratulations to photographer Daniel Park for the image, “Glaciers Resembling Fish Scales,” winner of our Photo Challenge #14: Pick A Color.

Check out the slideshow below with our favorite submissions to this Photo Challenge.

There’s a new Photo Challenge each month, and it’s free to enter as many images as you like. It’s a great opportunity to practice photo techniques and share your best shots on a theme—with the possibility of having your work recognized.

The current Photo Challenge is “Wild Things.” Submit your best wildlife photographs now through July 31.