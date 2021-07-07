“Pick A Color” Photo Challenge Winner & Slideshow

Published July 7, 2021
Congratulations to photographer Daniel Park for the image, “Glaciers Resembling Fish Scales,” winner of our Photo Challenge #14: Pick A Color

Check out the slideshow below with our favorite submissions to this Photo Challenge.

There’s a new Photo Challenge each month, and it’s free to enter as many images as you like. It’s a great opportunity to practice photo techniques and share your best shots on a theme—with the possibility of having your work recognized.

The current Photo Challenge is “Wild Things.”  Submit your best wildlife photographs now through July 31.

"Glaciers Resembling Fish Scales" by Daniel Park

