Photographer Profile: Stephen Allen Schultz

“Aura.” Location: Florida Studio. Equipment/Exposure Settings: Canon EOS 5D, ƒ/14 at 1/125 sec., ISO 250
Photographer: Stephen Allen Schultz
Studio Name: Earth Bound
Part-Time Professional Photographer
Photographic Specialties:
- Landscape
- Wildlife
- Portraiture
- Fashion
- Commercial / Product
Biography
Started shooting at a young age of 13 back in the ’70s. My first camera was a Yashica TL Electro 35mm. Back then, nothing was automatic, and editing was done in the darkroom or with a fine-tip brush. Photography has always been a big part of my life. Established and maintained Earth Bound Art Photography and Graphics business for over 9 years.
