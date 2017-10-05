October 5, 2017

Photographer Profile: Stephen Allen Schultz

“Aura.” Location: Florida Studio. Equipment/Exposure Settings: Canon EOS 5D, ƒ/14 at 1/125 sec., ISO 250

Studio Name: Earth Bound

Part-Time Professional Photographer

Photographic Specialties:

  • Landscape
  • Wildlife
  • Portraiture
  • Fashion
  • Commercial / Product

Biography

Started shooting at a young age of 13 back in the ’70s. My first camera was a Yashica TL Electro 35mm. Back then, nothing was automatic, and editing was done in the darkroom or with a fine-tip brush. Photography has always been a big part of my life. Established and maintained Earth Bound Art Photography and Graphics business for over 9 years.

Website

www.earthboundart.net

 Social

www.facebook.com/Earth-Bound-Art-102394436562405/

“Beauty in the Dark.” Location: Florida Studio. Equipment/Exposure Settings: Canon EOS 300D, ƒ/13 at 1/200 sec., ISO 400
“The Back.” Location: Clover, S.C. Studio. Equipment/Exposure Settings: Canon EOS 5D, ƒ/18 at 1/125 sec., ISO 320
“Eye of Fire.” Location: Chicago Studio. Equipment: Canon EOS 5D
“Reflection.” Location: Florida Studio. Equipment/Exposure Settings: Canon EOS 5D, ƒ/13 at 1/125 sec., ISO 250. Photo taken for an art project.
“Strong.” Location: Chicago Studio. Equipment/Exposure Settings: Canon EOS D300, ƒ/9 at 1/125 sec., ISO 400. Photo taken for a CD cover.

