Online Auction To Fight The Effects Of COVID-19

“Dekalb Avenue, Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn,” by Amy Touchette, signed digital C-Print, 8 x 8 inches, and Deck of Playing Cards.

Next Friday, on April 10, Blank White Space, a bespoke private curation and art advisory service based in London, will run an online photography and art auction to help fight the effects of COVID-19. Photographer Amy Touchette and Artist Julie Cockburn will be among the artists included in the auction, which will run for one week. According to the press release, all the proceeds from the auction will go to the following organizations:

Global Giving’s Coronavirus relief fund: To help communities around the world fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meals for the NHS: This organization gives meals to hungry NHS staff in over 20 hospitals around the U.K. as they come off their shifts.

For more on the online auction, read the press release here.