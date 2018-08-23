Nikon Introduces Z Mount Mirrorless System

The 24.5-megapixel Nikon Z 6 shown with the NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S

Nikon announced development of a new full-frame mirrorless system and lens mount this summer, and now the company has officially introduced the new Z Mount System, comprised of two mirrorless cameras, three new lenses and a lens mount adapter. The Z 6 and Z 7 mirrorless cameras are nearly identical with the main differences being resolution and continuous shooting speed. The new lenses include the standard zoom NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S, the wide-angle prime NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.8 S and the standard prime NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.8 S. The company also announced development of the super fast NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct lens, as well as a new super-telephoto AF-S NIKKOR 500mm f/5.6E PF ED VR lens designed for sports, action and wildlife.

Our sister publication Outdoor Photographer is at the Nikon press event in New York. Follow the OP Blog to learn more about these new cameras and lenses and to see them in action.