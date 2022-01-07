“Night Lights” Photo Challenge Winner & Slideshow

Published January 7, 2022
Congratulations to photographer Jon Stout for the image, “Angles Not Angels II,” winner of our Photo Challenge #20: Night Lights.

Check out the slideshow (below) of our favorite submissions to this Photo Challenge.

There’s a new Photo Challenge each month, and it’s free to enter as many images as you like. It’s a great opportunity to practice photo techniques and share your best shots on a theme—with the possibility of having your work recognized.

The current Photo Challenge is “Something’s Funny.”  Submit your photographs that capture a humorous moment by January 31.

"Angles Not Angels II" by Jon Stout

