Mission Workshop: The Integer

Not content to design and make just one of the most functional, weekender camera backpack I’ve used, Mission Workshop iterated the Rhake into the Integer. The main difference between the two is the Rhake uses an insert for camera gear and the space inside the Integer is dedicated with adjustable compartments and a quick-access side panel to grab your camera on the go.

Chose either (I’ve demo’d both) depending on how you prefer to work; grab a camera out of the roll top or the zippered side. And, get to the rest of your gear by opening the front of the Integer or pulling out the Rhake’s insert.

Considering the Rhake last month is waterproof with taped seams, that’s the one I’m most likely carrying this fall and into the winter during the rainy season in Seattle, but I do like the quicker access of the Integer. I also like the Mission Workshop’s clean minimalist silhouette design.

The Materials

All Mission Workshop bags are sewn together with Arkiv rails to attach accessories and mine have a cell phone pouch attached to a shoulder strap. They’re also made with Mission Workshop’s HT500 nylon textile. HT500 is a high tenacity yarn that’s lightweight, water resistant and durable. Unlike most nylon fabrics, a naturally distressed patina develops with use, similar to full-grain leather but weighing much less.

Packing

The rest of your gear inside the Integer can be stored in mesh pouches attached to the zippered front panel. The only complaint I had about the Rhake was gear fell out of the left front pockets if the bag was standing up. By design, you won’t have that problem with the Integer, but that means you have to lay it down.

As with any camera bag, the main compartment is configurable with movable dividers to hold bodies, lenses, lights, batteries and small drones. For vacation, the main compartment can also be removed entirely to stuff the backpack with clothes like a rucksack.

The large compartment in the expandable roll top provides access to a jacket, headphones or any other essentials you want to get to while seated on a plane. Balancing the weight I carry, my laptop goes into a Pelican rollerboard, and the Integer has a lumber panel pass through for the retractable handle. I slide an iPad into the Integer’s laptop sleeve.

When the Integer is on my back, the straps feature mesh foam for breathability even during a ride. And, the straps are also wide enough to carry the load better with an adjustable sternum strap.

Configuring

Traveling exclusively with mirrorless cameras, I don’t carry a large tripod but stuff a small one into the tripod holder area and use the rest of the space for batteries. The space behind the water bottle pocket holds energy bars so I have snacks and don’t get cranky midday. Various buckles and loops are there to configure the bag how you like and add a carabiner or two. I prefer the roll top folded down and buckled, but you can roll it and use the provided hook strap instead.

As I said about the Rhake, “Mission Workshop’s designers must’ve spent years on the road with cameras or interviewed those of us that travel because they’ve made access to gear a priority.”

The same is true of the Integer and with even quicker access. Mission Workshop bags are handmade in the USA and ship with a lifetime guarantee. Get the Integer direct from Mission Workshop for $485. To compare, the Rhake+Capsule costs $445.

Mission Workshop The Integer Specs