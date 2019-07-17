LUMIX S Series Updates And New Sigma Lenses

Lots of LUMIX S Series related news, starting with the firmware update that sets us up for the Filmmakers V-Log update coming later this month (be sure to stay tuned to my YouTube channel to learn exactly how to get and install your update for free before it becomes a paid update!).

Finally, Sigma has added three more lenses to their L-Mount line-up; two of which will be available at the end of the month, and almost all of which are available for preorder. I made a sortable table where you can see exactly what’s coming.

In other news, I did a video on how to crop without cropping and how to make two- and three-tile wide images for Instagram, entirely on your smartphone.

In case you missed it, when the LUMIX S1H was announced, I made a handy chart comparing the differences between the S1, the S1 with the Filmmaker V-Log upgrade and the S1H.

