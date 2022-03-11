“Light & Shadow” Photo Challenge Winner & Slideshow

Congratulations to photographer Stuart Carr for the image, “Ever Decreasing Circles,” winner of our Photo Challenge #22: Light & Shadow.

Check out the slideshow (below) of our favorite submissions to this Photo Challenge.

There’s a new Photo Challenge each month, and it’s free to enter as many images as you like. It’s a great opportunity to practice photo techniques and share your best shots on a theme—with the possibility of having your work recognized.

The current Photo Challenge is “Golden Hour.” Submit your photographs captured in the warm glow at the ends of the day by March 31.