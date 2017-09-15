“Lanikai Sunrise” by Frank Silva

“Lanikai Sunrise” was featured in Exit in the Summer 2017 issue of Digital Photo.

“The photo was taken on Lanikai Beach on Oahu in February 2016,” writes photographer Frank Silva. “The two islands in the distance are known as Na Mokulua (“the two islands,” in Hawaiian), also commonly called The Mokes. Lanikai is one of the most beautiful and iconic beaches on Oahu, and I wanted to capture it at sunrise. I had just recently discovered long-exposure shots and loved the effect it has on waves and receding water. I set up at the water’s edge right around sunrise. The sky was loaded with clouds so after the sun rose it was covered, which allowed me to still get some water motion if I used a small enough aperture.”

The image was shot with the Canon EOS 6D and a Rokinon 14mm ƒ/2.8 lens, at around ƒ/20, 0.6 seconds

You can see more of Frank Silva’s work by following him on Instagram @frank.shoots

