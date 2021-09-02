“Jump Into Adventure” Photo Challenge Winner & Slideshow

Congratulations to photographer Hilee for the image, “Flying Motorcycle,” winner of our Photo Challenge #16: Jump Into Adventure.

Check out the slideshow (below) of our favorite submissions to this Photo Challenge.

There’s a new Photo Challenge each month, and it’s free to enter as many images as you like. It’s a great opportunity to practice photo techniques and share your best shots on a theme—with the possibility of having your work recognized.

The current Photo Challenge is “Low Key.” Submit your best images that use low key technique, now through September 30.