“Jump Into Adventure” Photo Challenge Winner & Slideshow

By Staff
Published September 2, 2021
Congratulations to photographer Hilee for the image, “Flying Motorcycle,” winner of our Photo Challenge #16: Jump Into Adventure

Check out the slideshow (below) of our favorite submissions to this Photo Challenge.

There’s a new Photo Challenge each month, and it’s free to enter as many images as you like. It’s a great opportunity to practice photo techniques and share your best shots on a theme—with the possibility of having your work recognized.

The current Photo Challenge is “Low Key.”  Submit your best images that use low key technique, now through September 30.

"Flying Motorcycle" by Hilee

