iPhone X Video Tip From PhotoJoseph

If you have an iPhone X, you know that regular 16:9 videos don’t fill the screen unless you pinch in, but then you end up cropping the top and bottom off the video. Plus, there’s that notch…. So, I set out to create a video that would fill the iPhone X 19.5:9 aspect ratio screen perfectly, and even do something fun with the notch! Check out the results.

This article and video are provided by our friend PhotoJoseph and his excellent YouTube Channel, which we highly recommend you subscribe to. While on YouTube, also check out our channel.

iPhone X Video

Watch the “making of” video, where I also talk about shooting my iPhone X short film with vintage Russian glass.

These videos are brought to you by our friend PhotoJoseph. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related News

There’s a Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal going on at PhotoApps.Expert, which ends soon—50% off a one-year membership and 50% off the full GH5 training!

To save 50% on the annual membership, click here or enter the code BFMEMBERSHIP on checkout.

To learn more about membership, visit PhotoApps.Expert/member

To save 50% on the GH5 Training, click here or enter the code BFGH5 on checkout. To learn more about the GH5 Training, visit GH5Training.com

In other news, I’ll be at B&H in New York on December 7th talking about Live Streaming, and at Roberts Camera in Indianapolis on December 9th talking about my photography.

I’m also planning meetups in each city! Head to PhotoJoseph.com/NYC and PhotoJoseph.com/IND to sign up.

And, finally, if you travel for business and like the idea of a free pair of BOSE headphones (expires 11/30) or earning a $100 gift card, watch this.

Required Reading

Check out the Digital Photo article “Pro Power From Apple”. With a new high-power iMac and the upcoming iMac Pro, Apple recommits to the photographer.