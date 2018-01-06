“In The Moment” By Charles Cormier

“In The Moment” was featured in Exit in the Fall 2017 issue of Digital Photo.

“Morning sun shines on Bickford Brook in the Belknap Mountain Range in New Hampshire,” writes photographer Charles Cormier of this image. “I fell in love with this little scene as soon as I saw it. I used a 10-stop Formatt-Hitech filter, as well as an HGX circular polarizer to tame some of the rapidly changing light. The RAW files were adjusted in Lightroom; I then blended elements from three exposures in Photoshop, including a 1.5-minute shutter time for the water to get the final result.”

The image was shot with a Canon EOS 5D Mark III and Canon EF 24-105mm lens.

You can see more of Cormier’s photography at facebook.com/ccormierphotos and ccormierphotos.smugmug.com.

Be sure to submit your photos to our Your Best Shot Gallery for a chance to be featured in the magazine or chosen as Photo of the Day, to be featured on the Digital Photo website and our on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram feeds.